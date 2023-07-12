With Music, Group Preaches Peace In The South East | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Matthew Ogune, Abuja 12 July 2023 |

7:45 pm A musical group from South Eastern part of Nigeria known as Mr M and Revelation has begun moves to restore peace in the region through hosting of daily prayers and praise session at the Halleluyah City Glory castle in Enugu.

The musical band based in Enugu, Nigeria, has greatly influenced the music industry with their diversity and creative ingenuity.

To the group, music is beyond the musical skill and talent but a channel to reach millions with the…