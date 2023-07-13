Again, ICPC arraigns assistant director on fresh charges over job racketeering | The Guardian Nigeria News

For the second time in a week, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an Assistant Director in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Yildiyel Takat over fresh allegations on fraud and employment racketeering.

Takat was brought before Honourable Justice A. A. Fashola of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 34.

ICPC informed the Court of how the accused person while being a staff of the Accountant General of the Federation, forged a letter dated 4th August 2014.

The forged letter purportedly emanated from the Office of the Accountant General – under the hand of Director Administration – addressed to the Director-General, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-science, Jos for the purpose of securing employment.

In a 12-count charge, the defendant was also accused of forging several letters of employment supposedly originating from the Director (Recruitment and Appointment) of the…