APC denied Tinubu campaign funds, alleges Lukman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Unknown to many, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not receive any form of financial support from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to prosecute his nationwide presidential campaigns.

APC’s national vice chairman North West, Dr Salihu Lukman who spoke to reporters in Abuja ahead of the national executive council (NEC) meeting described the development as not only odd but a clear departure from what obtains in the past.

Lukman further alleged that aside from Tinubu, candidates of the party that vied for various elective seats were also denied financial support by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee (NWC).

The Kaduna-born politician remarked that the development was in sharp contrast to what was obtained when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole held sway as every candidate of the party received monetary support from the national secretariat prior to the 2019 poll.

Said he: “This last election no candidate of the candidate received a dime from the party. Even…