EFCC says focus changing, seeks media support | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday said its focus was shifting from enforcement to crime prevention.

The spokesman for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujiaren, said this in Lagos on Thursday, during a one-day workshop for some journalists on Financial Crimes Reporting.

He said that the essence of the workshop was to enable journalists covering the commission to key into the fight against economic and financial crimes and to update them of the commission’s activities.

Uwujiaren, who represented the acting Executive Chairman, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, said that, in preventing financial and economic crimes, the media was a critical partner.

“We believe that the media is critical in the fight against financial crimes, that is why we are here today to share knowledge and see how the media can help us, in preventing financial crimes, especially money laundering,” he said.

The spokesman recalled a time when they visited certain parts of the country and found…