



Members of the House of Representatives are demanding raises in their salaries and allowances, citing the removal of fuel subsidies and the state of the economy. During a meeting on Tuesday, July 11, which included an executive session during plenary, some lawmakers expressed their concerns regarding their salaries and allowances, prompting the need to address […]

The post House of Reps members demand salary increase appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper