NGO canvasses action to unlock youths’ potential — Appointments — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), The 234 Project, has emphasised the need to unlock the potential of young Nigerians by transforming their minds for societal good.

The 234 Project’s Co-founders, Akin Akinboro and Mobolaji Sokunbi, in a statement, stressed the need to invest time and efforts in the youth, noting that creating a positive narrative was important for the country’s economy.

According to them: “We were quite tired of the negative stories and narratives of Nigeria and Nigerians and we believed that to share a different tale, we need to invest our time and efforts in the youths, who are passionate about making an impact in their communities and whose contributions would paint a different picture of the country and its people.”

On her part, the Programme Manager of The 234 Project, Ifeoluwa Oyebisi, stated that transforming minds and unlocking potential have been the anchor words of the firm since it was established in 2016.

She noted that the…