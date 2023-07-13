Nigerian troops kill three bandits, recover weapons in Plateau





Troops of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army deployed to quell the crisis in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state neutralized three Bandits on Wednesday 12 July 2023. According to Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops wiped out the criminals when they fought through an ambush staged by the bandits while responding to a […]

