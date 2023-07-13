NSCDC arrests 15 suspected oil vandals in Akwa Ibom





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 suspected oil vandals in Akwa Ibom State. NSCDC in a statement said it had apprehended the suspects and impounded seven trucks loaded with 315,000 litres of substance suspected to be illegally acquired petroleum products. The Commandant of the NSCDC in Akwa Ibom, Eluyemi Eluwade, […]

