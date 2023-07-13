Tinubu to pay N8,000 to 12 million families for six months from World Bank loan





President Bola Tinubu has said N8,000 will be paid to 12 million Nigerian families for six months to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal. Tinubu during his inaugural presidential address on May 29 announced the removal of the petrol subsidy, causing the prices of petrol products to jump over 200% and an increase in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper