Air Force trainer jet crashes in Benue | The Guardian Nigeria News

A FT-7NI trainer jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed in Makurdi, Benue State while on a routine training exercise on Friday.

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the incident in a statement.

Gabkwet said no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

He said two pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote cause of the crash.

In February 2023, a jet belonging to NAF made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

It was gathered that the aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 was on a routine flight to Ilorin when it lost its tyres.

The incident, however, forced the aircraft to land on its underside without the aid of a landing gear.