FG inaugurates team for vandalized Public Security Communication System | The Guardian Nigeria News

Project Management Team (PMT)

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan on behalf of the Federal Government inaugurated the Project Management Team (PMT) of the National Public Security Communication System (NPSCS) Network for the strict implementation of the agreement with the concessioner responsible to undertake the repair, upgrade, post-implementation operations and management of the Network.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, Bolaji Oladimeji, the Project Management Team led by the Ministry of Police Affairs drawn from the Federal Ministry of Finance; Budget & National Planning; Federal Ministry of Justice; Nigeria Police Force; Office of the National Security Adviser; Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) was inaugurated today at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Police Affairs

The Permanent Secretary charged the team to be committed to the successful…