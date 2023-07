The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has flagged off the distribution of cheques to cover Insurance benefits to next-of-kins of officers who paid the supreme price and those who have suffered permanent deformities in the course of discharging their lawful duties.

The post IGP flags of distribution of insurance benefit to families of deceased officers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper