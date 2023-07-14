Nigeria loses $29bn to poor power supply annually – AfDB president Adesina





The African Development Bank (AfDB) said Nigeria loses $29 billion due to poor power supply annually while manufacturers in the country spend as much as N10.1 trillion on energy. AfDB president Dr. Akinwumi Adesina made this disclosure on Thursday as he raised concerns over the epileptic power supply in Nigeria while calling for an industrial […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper