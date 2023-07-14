Palliative: Ebonyi approves N10,000 increment in workers’ salary





The Ebonyi State Government has approved a salary increase of N10,000 for the state workers as a palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) popularly known as petrol. The Ebonyi Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Engr Jude Okpor disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Abakaliki, the State […]

