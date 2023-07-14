SERAP to sue FG over N70b allocation to National Assembly





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that it will sue the Federal Government over the allocation of N70 billion to the National Assembly. The National Assembly, on Thursday, passed an amendment to the N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget, approving the sum of N70 billion to support the “working condition” of new lawmakers. […]

