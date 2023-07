Nine months after gunmen attacked the senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State, police operatives have arrested a 32-year-old man, Yusuf Isah, who claimed to be one of the attackers.

The post Suspect confesses attempt to assassinate Apostle Suleman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper