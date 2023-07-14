Tinubu to attend AU’s mid-year meeting in Kenya — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

will travel to Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, July 15, to attend the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5th MYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.

Tinubu, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chairman, will join heads of state and government, foreign ministers of the AU member states, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting.

The president’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, disclosed in a statement on Friday that the meeting will take place on Sunday, July 16.

Alake said President Tinubu will present a comprehensive report on the progress of regional integration within ECOWAS during the gathering.

He added that the report will outline the actions taken by ECOWAS institutions, member states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to improve integration through various initiatives such as trade facilitation, free movement…