UN delegation advocates strengthening of systems to protect children | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Nations system in Nigeria has sent delegation of UN Security Council Working Group on Children encountered in the course of Armed Conflict to liaise with the federal ministry of women affairs on evolving better policies towards the protection of children in armed conflicts.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Monilola Udoh, while hosting the UN delegation said that the Child Rights Act, (CRA), has been domesticated in all the states of the federation except one.

She made this known during the meeting, yesterday in Abuja.

According to her. “The attacks on schools during armed conflict started globally in 2009. In Nigeria, the major attacks began 2014-2015 in the North-East as the result of the activities of terrorist groups, which left so many children out of school.

“Government’ is commited to ensuring the general well-being of children and to ensure that our schools are safe and in pursuant to section 15 of the Child Right’s…