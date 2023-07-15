





President, of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON), Mogaji Wole Arisekola, has cautioned publishers of fake news in Nigeria to desist from the illegal act adding that there is no law restricting security agents from prosecuting such persons. He expressed displeasure with irresponsible journalism while urging traditional media to join the fight […]

The post AMPON president cautions fake news publishers, says no law restricts prosecution appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper