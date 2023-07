K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has made history once again, becoming the first Asian female artist to sell over 1 million tickets for a world tour. The group’s “Born Pink” World Tour, which kicked off in October 2022, has already visited 22 countries and four continents, with more dates to be announced soon. The tour has […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper