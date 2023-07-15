Climate change: Save The Children launches new campaign to protect children







Amidst reports that children mostly bear the brunt of impact of climate change, Save The Children International, has launched Generation Hope campaign to create awareness on the impact of climate change in Nigeria. The child-led advocacy and campaign initiative will use different approaches to bring the messages to the grassroots on how climate change is […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper