Court of Appeal refuses bail applications of suspected criminals allegedly linked with Kogi SDP guber candidate, Muritala Yakubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, refused the applications for bail of suspected criminals allegedly associated with the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu.

The Appellants/applicants’ motion for bail had earlier been refused by Hon. Justice Jamil Isah of the Kogi State High Court, sitting in Lokoja.

The Court of Appeal, presided by Hon. Justice Mohammed Mustapha JCA, in a well considered judgement delivered on Friday, in the appeals marked “CA/ABJ/PRE/CR/544MI/2023”, also refused their bail applications.

Ojonimi Apeh, Esq appeared for the Appellants/Applicants, while Badama Kadiri, Esq (DPP) appeared for the Respondent.

The Appellants – Kabiri Echi Iyalo, Adama Kerim, Kabir Abdullahi and Salisu Isah Umar – were intercepted during a joint operation of security agencies on their way to Abuja on March 26, 2023, according to a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Department of State Services, Peter…