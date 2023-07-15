Ijeoma Jummai McDougall: Women should simplify their dreams, identify next correct thing to do and do it | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ijeoma Ibijoke Jummai McDougall (nee Iheme) is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Kairos Initiative. The human resources professional has worked as a producer with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the United Kingdom and has impacted the lives of thousands of less privileged people both in the UK and Nigeria. Through her charity organisation, Kairos, she pushed for the enactment of a law that gives the parents of premature babies additional maternity leave to take care of their children. Recently, the bill was passed at the UK Parliament. In this interview with RAUF OYEWOLE, Ijeoma, who was honoured with the Cheshire Woman Award 2023 for her contributions to charity and empowerment, shares the inspiring story of her life.

Tell us more about yourself

My name is Ijeoma McDougal. I live in the United Kingdom (UK). I am a Nigerian, but I am the kind of Nigerian that confuses people because I read things written in Hausa language, I write things in Hausa and…