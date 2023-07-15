





Worried that Nigeria has the highest maternal rate in the world, medical experts have urged government to urgently find ways to reduce exodus of health workers to curtail death of women and children during child birth. The experts during the opening ceremony of a three-day annual conference of the Association of Fetomaternal Expert of Nigeria […]

The post Reduce Japa Syndrome among health workers now, medical experts tell government appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper