Rights group seeks law stopping pension for ex-governors in the parliament







An Abuja-based rights group – Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Saturday, canvassed a law to repeal pensions of legislators who are former governors. Speaking through its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated that “it is criminal and corrupt for ex-governors who found their ways into the National Assembly to earn double pay.” HURIWA also […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper