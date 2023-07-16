Canada wildfires burn over 10 mn hectares this year | The Guardian Nigeria News

Canadian wildfires have burned more than 10 million hectares (24.7 million acres) this year, a record-breaking figure which will continue to rise in the coming weeks, government data showed Saturday.

The prior all-time high occurred in 1989, when 7.3 million hectares were burned over the course of an entire year, according to national figures from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

In total, 4,088 fires have occurred since January, including many blazes that have scorched hundreds of thousands of hectares. Along the way, more than 150,000 people have been displaced.

Given the scale and multitude of fires, authorities have had to leave most of them to burn.

The majority of fires have occurred in forests, far from inhabited areas — but they still have serious consequences for the environment.

“We find ourselves this year with figures that are worse than our most pessimistic scenarios,” Yan Boulanger, a researcher at Canada’s natural resources ministry, told…