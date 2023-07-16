Ex-NBA President, rights activists, others task FG on respect for rule of law over detained Emefiele | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu (SAN), human rights lawyers and a rights advocacy group – Centre for Social Justice and Accountability (CSJA), have at various fora, tasked the Federal Government to respect the principle of rule of law and justice in treating the case of former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

While Daudu expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu, with his background as a democracy advocate, will not support arbitrariness, Maxwell Opara, Abdulazeez Tijani and Anthony Akpua of CSJA noted that the way the manner Emefiele’s case was handled will shape the way international business communities and related interests will relate with the new administration in Nigeria.

They spoke on Saturday in reaction to the various court pronouncements on the government’s continued detention of Emefiele and his planned arraignment by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a charge filed before the Federal High…