Olubadan suspends Egungun festival over violence





The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Sunday directed the suspension of the ongoing Egungun festival over reported cases of violence, arson and looting of shops. A statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by the Olubadan’s Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Oladele Ogunsola, said the atrocities were perpetrated by some hoodlums hiding under the […]

