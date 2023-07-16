Police rescue 4 kidnapped victims in Kwara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed rescue of four kidnapped victims, abducted in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokeperson of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

The statement said the victims were rescued by a combined team of policemen, hunters and vigilantes on the directive of the state Police Commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi.

“However, acting on the directive of the state Police Commissioner, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit stationed within the Isanlu-Isin axis, assisted by hunters and vigilantes, swung into action and gave the abductors a hot chase.

“In the process, the kidnappers abandoned the Sienna bus conveying the victims at the time of the incident and one of them, Oke Olatunji, was rescued by the team.

“The CP personally led another special tactical team on search and rescue operation into the forest within Isin town and in the process, another victim identified as Femi…