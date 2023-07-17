Alleged N5bn fraud: Court fixes July 21 for Sen. Stella Oduah’s arraignment





A Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed July 21 for arraignment of Sen. Stella Oduah and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after EFCC’s counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN, prayed the court to allow the defendants to take their plea, having filed the charge against them since […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper