





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, as the party’s acting national chairman, replacing Abdullahi Adamu. The APC after its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Monday formally confirmed the resignation of Adamu as the national chairman and that of Senator Iyiola Omisore as the […]

The post APC names Kyari acting chairman, confirm resignations of Adamu, Omisore appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper