Arab rights group urges help for rescued migrants on Libya border | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Arab rights group called Monday for international help for around 360 sub-Saharan migrants who Libyan authorities say were rescued after having been abandoned in the desert by Tunisian police on the border with Libya.

The Cairo-based Arab Organization for Human Rights (AOHR) said it welcomed Libya’s reception for the migrants who had “experienced difficult humanitarian conditions” before being picked up by Libyan border guards.

“According to Libyan border guards, 360 migrants including women and children need urgent humanitarian and medical aid,” the AOHR’s Libya chapter said, urging Libyan authorities to “authorise those authorities concerned — the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Organization for Migration — to meet them and help with legal procedures”.

Libya’s interior ministry said on Monday it had “documented the expulsions by the Tunisian authorities towards the Libyan border” and posted a video on Facebook…