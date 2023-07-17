Bybit VIPs to Embark on an Unforgettable Journey at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 17 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange and sponsor of the Safehouse team, is excited to host eight specially selected users as VIPs at the upcoming Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023 Race, taking place from July 14 to 16.

Bybit announced its sponsorship of the Safehouse team for the high-octane Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia this year, helping bring the thunderous roar of Lamborghini engines to the prestigious circuits of Asia. From the iconic Suzuka Circuit to the majestic Fuji Speedway in Japan, each track presents unique challenges that demand the utmost skill and courage from the drivers.

Bybit’s unwavering dedication to the exponential opportunities of the crypto market shines through as they empower the Safehouse Team to push their limits and reach new heights in the fiercely competitive world of motorsport. This sponsorship strengthens the bond between trading and racing, and…