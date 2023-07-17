



Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta says his cabinet will be made up of youths, middle-aged and the elderly. Oborevwori made this known on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service in honour of his Deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state. “The appointments are coming. […]

The post My cabinet will be made up of young and elderly, says Oborevwori appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper