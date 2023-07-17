Regional force in east DR Congo to probe alleged M23 massacre | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Eastern African force in eastern DR Congo on Monday announced it would send a fact-finding mission to an area where locals accused M23 rebels of killing 11 people.

The M23 has denied carrying out the massacre.

But according to sources in North Kivu province’s Rutshuru territory, the bodies of 11 people who were shot or hacked to death were discovered on Sunday.

They said the bodies were found in Bukombo, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of the provincial capital Goma, after rebels withdrew from the area.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected conflict monitor, said on Monday that “at least 11 civilians” were killed in the area after being forced to transport military equipment.

It added that the M23 group was the suspected culprit.

But M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka denied any responsibility.

He told AFP that the M23 had handed control over Bukombo to the East African Community (EAC) military force deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of…