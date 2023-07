Heartbreaking news for fans of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, as the beloved couple has just announced their decision to part ways. In a joint statement shared with Page Six on Monday, they revealed, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we […]

The post Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Call It Quits appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper