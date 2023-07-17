Tenure cycle of the EFCC chair | The Guardian Nigeria News

Based on documented history, the majority of citizens agree that public sector corruption is a bane to Nigeria’s progress. For decades, outsiders saw the nation as a haven for corrupt activities; news of corruption is sometimes the headliner. Though there are many good public servants, every public servant has been accused or seen as corrupt. It is usually shocking when you find a non-corrupt one. The norm is the opposite.

Regime after regime, every government tried to do something about it. In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to provide a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for combating public sector corruption. He created the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As with everything, leadership matters. The quality of those at the helm determines the success or failure of any organization. Somehow, the leadership of the EFCC, whose Establishment Act was first…