The Giver, The Taker And In-Betweener, Which Are You? — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Jacinta Izuakam 16 July 2023 |

3:30 pm Humans have been categorised in many ways by psychologists, astrologists and social scientists. Some have even written books to explain their theories. The known categories are zodiac signs, temperaments, Myer-Briggs Personality types etc. One might oppose the idea of putting humans in boxes, with the argument that we’re all unique. However, even in our uniqueness,…

Humans have been categorised in many ways by psychologists, astrologists and social scientists. Some have even written books to explain their theories.

The known categories are zodiac signs, temperaments, Myer-Briggs Personality types etc. One might oppose the idea of putting humans in boxes, with the argument that we’re all unique.

However, even…