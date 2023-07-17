UNILORIN warns public against antics of scammers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Management of the University of Ilorin has alerted the public about the latest antics by scammers, using fictitious social media accounts to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The university stated that the accounts were created in the name of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN).

The university raised the alarm in a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs Department, Mr Kunle Akogun, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

It hinted that the scammers sole aim “is to con the public into parting with their hard-earned money.

“These rogues use the fake social media platforms, like WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Facebook and Messanger to make all sorts of demands from members of the public in the name of the vice chancellor.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Egbewole does not operate on any of those social media platforms.

“Members of the public should, therefore, be wary of the antics of these unscrupulous elements and be adequately guided not…