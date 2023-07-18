



Abia State Government has dismissed reports that it has terminated the employment of its medical doctors, describing the claims as “untrue.” The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, debunked the report in a statement, stating that the report is only a figment of the author’s imagination Okoronkwo noted that “the government has no intention […]

The post Abia government dismisses report of sacking doctors appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper