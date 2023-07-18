





The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar has visited the two NAF pilots who successfully ejected from the crashed FT-7NI trainer aircraft, which occurred on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Makurdi. The pilots, who were flown to Abuja on the directive of the CAS for extra medical care and attention, […]

The post Airforce boss visits hospitalized officers involved in trainer Jet crash appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper