The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, said the command has arrested and detained 11 suspects in various cases of rape and defilement reported in the last one week. In a statement issued on Monday in Awka by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesman, the CP decried the rate of moral decadence in […]

