Lawyers under the auspices of the Association of Lawyers With Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) have condemned the killing of 62-year-old physically challenged Adetunji Ayaji, who was murdered in his house at Imasayi community in Yewa-North Local Council of Ogun State.

