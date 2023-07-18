Lindsay Lohan And Bader Shammas Welcomes Baby Boy | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Life 17 July 2023 |

8:59 pm Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, are celebrating the arrival of their baby boy. The Mean Girls star and her husband are absolutely thrilled to become parents for the first time. The new addition to their family is a precious baby boy named Luai, born in the beautiful city of Dubai. According to her…

The Mean Girls star and her husband are absolutely thrilled to become parents for the first time.

The new addition to their family is a precious baby boy named Luai, born in the beautiful city of Dubai. According to her rep, the entire family is overflowing with love and happiness.

Lindsay, who’s 36 years old,…