Mines Ministry wants focus on mineral development | The Guardian Nigeria News

*SMDF move to de-risk mining sectors

Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, on Tuesday, said that there is need to give special attention to the minerals for development and improve mining sectors to attrack investors.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel, Dr. Mary Ogbe, disclosed this in Abuja, during her familiarization tour to Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), noted that the ministry is committed to promotion of the mineral sector in the country.

She also said that the relationship of SMDF under the Ministry is symbiotic for the common goal of mining mandate and national development.

Ogbe said: “We has been working together to bring the ministry and all these agencies together and that is how it should be, with focus of being the development of the country and moving the sector forward. And we can only do this as we collaborate, and I’m glad that this collaboration already exist.

“Definitely, you has achieved so much in mining sector, But, you will…