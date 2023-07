Nigeria’s grave fiscal position for the 2022 financial year became clearer yesterday, as latest data showed that of N4.26 trillion total revenue available for financing the 2022 budget in the first three quarters of last year, a colossal sum of N4.23 trillion went into debt financing.

