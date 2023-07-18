





Nigerian influencer Augusta Osedion, better known as Austa, was killed by her boyfriend, Benjamin Best, also known as Killaboi. Best confessed to the murder on his Instagram page, writing that he “mistakenly stabbed” Osedion during an argument. He said he then fled the scene and has been suicidal ever since. Osedion’s body was found at […]

The post Nigerian Influencer Austa Killed By Boyfriend Killaboi appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper