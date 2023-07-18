NMDPRA says daily petrol consumption reduce by 35% after subsidy removal





The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said petrol consumption fell to 46.38 million litres per day in June, following the removal of subsidy. Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said this during a stakeholders’ meeting with oil and gas downstream operators on Monday in Lagos. “The current daily consumption has drastically […]

