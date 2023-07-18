Ondo govt warns residents on risk of diphtheria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ondo State Government has warned residents against diphtheria, saying that everyone is susceptible to contracting the disease.

Prof. Dayo Faduyile, the Special Adviser to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on Health, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Akure, said diphtheria is infectious and poses a risk to everyone.

Faduyile said the life-threatening disease is caused by bacteria and can easily spread from person to person through droplets from coughing, sneezing and skin contact.

He explained that diphtheria can cause damage to the respiratory system, skin, heart and other organs through the toxin produced by the bacteria known as Corynebacterium diphtheria.

According to the former Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) president, the incubation period for the disease is typically from two to ten days.

Faduyile emphasised that everyone is susceptible to the disease, especially children under five years old and adults over 60 years old.

The special adviser stated…