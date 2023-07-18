Police upholds verdict on dismissed Kwara officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Police has upheld the verdict on dismissed officers in Kwara command.

Spokesman of the police, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi who made the disclosure noted that a review panel had recommended the Officers’ Prosecution for Conspiracy, Theft, False and Malicious Publications against NPF.

According to him, ‘The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address a viral video featuring two dismissed police officers, Sergeant Shola Akano and Corporal Babatunde Glorious, from the Kwara State Police Command and a follow-up publication in a national Newspaper on June 2, 2023, in order to set the records straight and demystify the trending allegations for what it really is.

“In the said video and publication, the erstwhile officers alleged that their dismissal from the Nigeria Police was wrongful and a result of their refusal to receive a bribe to compromise a matter they were investigating.”

The police said it intends to clarify the circumstances surrounding their dismissal and reaffirm the…